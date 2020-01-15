Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) Insider Purchases A$11,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) insider Alec Pismiris bought 1,000,000 shares of Frontier Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,801.42).

Frontier Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

Get Frontier Resources alerts:

Frontier Resources Company Profile

Frontier Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry, gold/silver epithermal, gold-base metal skarn, and lead-zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulago exploration licence (EL) 1595 and Muller Range EL 2356 located in Papua New Guinea; and EL 2531 -Tolukuma Tenement in Central province 70km north of the Capital Port Moresby.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.