FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215.88 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $215.88 million and $18.69 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00025287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.24 or 0.06059867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,889,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,017,250 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token's official website is ftx.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

