FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

