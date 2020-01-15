Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 22nd

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

