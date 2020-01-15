FujiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $220,038.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $220,038.00 and $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,497,611,205 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

