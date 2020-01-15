Function X Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052394 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00075981 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,809.95 or 1.00292824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054386 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,366,035 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.