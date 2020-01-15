Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 91.70 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Funding Circle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.34.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

