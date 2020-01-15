FunFair (FUN) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $18.86 million and $402,750.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, HitBTC, C2CX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

