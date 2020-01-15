Fusion Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1.76 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000309 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,691.95 or 0.98222826 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Ethfinex, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

