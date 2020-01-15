FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $1,788.00 and approximately $17,576.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00317942 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

