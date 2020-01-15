FuzeX (FXT) Price Up 80.4% Over Last Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 76.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $770,817.00 and $2,522.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Token Store and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Token Store, CoinBene, Livecoin, CPDAX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Coinbe and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

