FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

