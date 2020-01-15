FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the life sciences company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ILMN. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $317.11 on Wednesday. Illumina has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day moving average of $310.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,377 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $504,766,000 after buying an additional 188,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 336,821 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.