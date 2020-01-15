FY2019 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,732,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after buying an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 1,624,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

