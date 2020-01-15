FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $920.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

