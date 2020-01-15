FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

