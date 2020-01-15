FY2019 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

NYSE EQT opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. EQT has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

