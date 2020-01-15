FY2019 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $13.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

NYSE ESS opened at $301.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $249.13 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,964,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,458,000 after acquiring an additional 251,449 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,738,000 after acquiring an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,680,000 after acquiring an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

