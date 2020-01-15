FY2019 EPS Estimates for Urogen Pharma Ltd Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urogen Pharma in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.92) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of URGN opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

