FY2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

NYSE EOG opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,251,986,000 after purchasing an additional 473,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

