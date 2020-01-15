FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.37.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $138.51 and a 12 month high of $247.51.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

