FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Raised by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LULU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.37.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $138.51 and a 52 week high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after buying an additional 424,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

