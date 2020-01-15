FY2020 EPS Estimates for SYSCO Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SYSCO in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYY. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

SYSCO stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

