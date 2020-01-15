G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. 577,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,800. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

