Gabelli Reiterates Buy Rating for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Gabelli in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

