Gainplan LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gainplan LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 594,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. 345,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,409. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $76.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

