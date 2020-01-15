Gainplan LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gainplan LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 669,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,622. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

