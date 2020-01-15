Gainplan LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Gainplan LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. 857,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $42.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

