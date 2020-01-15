Gainplan LLC Invests $1.45 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

