Gainplan LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 2,594,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.