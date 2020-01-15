Gainplan LLC Sells 162,051 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gainplan LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,051 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 18.5% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gainplan LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 502,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,249. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

