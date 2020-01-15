Gainplan LLC Sells 19,581 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gainplan LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,497,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 902,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after purchasing an additional 247,224 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 802,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,133. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

