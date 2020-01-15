Gainplan LLC Sells 8,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gainplan LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 305,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,085. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

