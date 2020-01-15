Gainplan LLC Takes $39.37 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 20.7% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.16. 71,192,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,612,438. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $259.96 and a 52-week high of $329.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

