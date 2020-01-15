Gainplan LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.95 and a fifty-two week high of $302.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

