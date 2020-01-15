Game.com (GTC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.29 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $1.70 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Game.com token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.