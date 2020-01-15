GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0342 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Poloniex, YoBit and Bittrex. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $38,979.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00643353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009088 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BitBay, Coinrail, Poloniex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

