Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of GAW stock opened at GBX 6,782.70 ($89.22) on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07). The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,987 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,064.92.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 107 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital started coverage on Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price objective on the stock.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.