Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 84,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

