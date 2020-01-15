Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,342.50 ($17.66).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GAMA shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.68) target price (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70). Also, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total transaction of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Insiders sold a total of 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788 over the last three months.

GAMA traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,355 ($17.82). 52,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,573. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,152.25. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

