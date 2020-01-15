GAPS (GAP) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $6.57 or 0.00075842 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $65.74 million and approximately $989,716.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.10 or 0.99919569 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052546 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000347 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

