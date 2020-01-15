Gardiner Nancy B Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.8% of Gardiner Nancy B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.30. 1,128,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $279.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

