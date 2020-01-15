Gardiner Nancy B Sells 1,085 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gardiner Nancy B lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.9% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $119.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

