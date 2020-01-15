Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Reaches $0.0004

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a market cap of $23,617.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,584,475 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

