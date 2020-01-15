Gas (GAS) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00012029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns, Poloniex, OKEx, Binance and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

