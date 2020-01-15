GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get GasLog alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 18,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $753.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.08. GasLog has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.