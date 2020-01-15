GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $90,188.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $13.77 and $10.39. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00657735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008955 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

