GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE GCP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 9,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.80.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $352,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

