Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.25 million and $35.27 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,244,098 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

