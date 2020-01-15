Gems (GEM) Tops One Day Volume of $2,605.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $338,867.00 and $2,605.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,794,972 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.